Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out three to earn his fourth save of the season.

Diaz was called upon in the ninth to preserve a one-run lead after the Mets went ahead in the top half of the inning and struck out the side. After a rocky 2019, Diaz has returned to dominant form with a 1.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 45:11 K:BB across 21 innings this season.