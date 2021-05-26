Diaz picked up the save Tuesday after striking out all three batters while allowing one walk during a scoreless inning.

Diaz entered the ninth frame with the Mets holding onto a two-run lead. He came out hot, needing just three pitches to send Charlie Blackmon down on strikes. He then walked C.J. Cron before punching out his final two batters of the night, remaining perfect in save opportunities to help the Mets snap a three-game losing streak. Across 19.1 innings this year, Diaz has compiled a 3.26 ERA and 1.14 WHIP.