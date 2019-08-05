Mets' Edwin Diaz: To remain in closer's role
Manager Mickey Callaway confirmed Monday that Diaz is the closer and he's "going to be our closer," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Callaway hinted Sunday that Diaz may be losing his grip on the closer's role, though he was singing a different tune Monday. Diaz continued to struggle during Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader with the Marlins, hitting a batter and walking one in a scoreless ninth inning, though all signs point to him remaining the team's closer moving forward.
