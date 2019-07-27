Mets' Edwin Diaz: Unavailable for save chance
Diaz (toe) was held out of Friday night's game against the Pirates as a precaution, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets found themselves in a three-run game heading into the ninth inning Friday night, but after Diaz was struck by a comebacker Thursday evening, it was Seth Lugo who was called upon for the save opportunity. "He said he felt great," stated skipper Mickey Callaway." Since it's his landing foot, we decided, let's give him one more day." Diaz figures to be ready to go Saturday if needed.
