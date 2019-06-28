Diaz will not be available out of the Mets' bullpen Friday night, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Diaz pitched the last two days and threw 34 pitches while being tagged for five earned runs in Thursday's contest, so manager Mickey Callaway will avoid using his closer Friday night. Seth Lugo is seemingly the favorite to close Friday if the Mets find themselves in a save situation, but it should be noted that Lugo was saddled with a blown save each of his last two times out.