Diaz won't be available to pitch Thursday against the Dodgers due to rest purposes, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Diaz has pitched each of the last two nights, so he'll be shut down Thursday to rest. He's coming off an ugly outing Wednesday when he blew a three-run lead, but he'll have to wait at least one more night to redeem himself. The Mets currently don't have another reliever on the 25-man roster with a save on the season, though Jeurys Familia and Robert Gsellman could be called upon if a save situation arises.