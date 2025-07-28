Diaz walked two and hit a batter while striking out two over a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

Diaz loaded the bases with one out but was able to clean up the mess without snapping his scoreless streak, which is up to 17.1 innings. The closer's lone mistake in that span was allowing an inherited runner to score July 20 versus the Reds to take a blown save. He's plunked four batters over his last five appearances, but he's not at risk of losing closing duties at this time. For the season, Diaz has been elite with a 1.48 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 64:16 K:BB while converting 23 of 25 save chances through 42.2 innings.