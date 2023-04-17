site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Edwin Uceta: Recalled from Syracuse
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Uceta was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse by the Mets on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Uceta will take the roster spot of Jose Butto after Butto was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. The right-hander provides the Mets with a middle-innings option while he's with the club.
