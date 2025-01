The Mets signed Pena for $5 million Wednesday, Baseball America reports.

One of the top prospects in this year's international signing class, Pena is arguably the best pure hitter expected to sign Jan. 15. He doesn't have elite athleticism and may have to move from shortstop to third base as he fills out his 5-foot-11, 170-pound frame, but if it all works out, Pena could be a No. 2 or No. 3 hitter who hits 25-plus home runs. He'll likely begin his career in June in the Dominican Summer League.