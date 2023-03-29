Hernandez will begin the season on the injured list because of a right shoulder strain, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez is already back to playing catch, per DiComo, but he has a lot of build-up to do before he can become an option for the Mets. The 27-year-old figures to spend some time in the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse whenever he does return to full health.
More News
-
Mets' Elieser Hernandez: Likely headed to Syracuse•
-
Mets' Elieser Hernandez: Staying stretched out•
-
Mets' Elieser Hernandez: Traded to Mets•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: DFA'd by Miami•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Ends mediocre 2022 with no-decision•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Starting Game 162•