Hernandez (shoulder) made the third appearance of his rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on Sunday, striking out one while allowing no hits and one walk over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Hernandez, who has resided on the injured list all season with a right shoulder strain, has now made three rehab appearances in the Florida State League, recording no more than four outs and throwing no more than 20 pitches in any of those outings. The 28-year-old's light usage would seem to suggest that the Mets envision him filling in a relief role once he's activated from the 60-day IL, even though Hernandez has mostly operated as a starter over parts of five seasons in the majors.