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Mets' Emilien Pitre: Sent to New York in Peralta deal

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Mets acquired Pitre, right-hander Gary Gill Hill and outfielder Aidan Smith from the Rays on Sunday in exchange for right-hander Freddy Peralta, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Pitre, 23, doesn't offer much power from the middle infield, but he's shown outstanding plate discipline (18.2 percent walk rate, 10.4 percent strikeout rate) and has racked up 32 stolen bases in 44 attempts across 384 plate appearances between High-A Bowling Green and Double-A Montgomery this season. He'll likely report to the Mets' Eastern League affiliate in Binghamton to begin his time in the organization.

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