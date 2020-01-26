Mets' Erasmo Ramirez: Gets opportunity with Mets
Ramirez agreed Sunday with the Mets on a minor-league contract, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
The exact terms of Ramirez's deal aren't yet available, but Sanchez relays that the right-hander's contract includes an invitation to big-league spring training. Aside from one long-relief appearance with Boston, Ramirez spent the entirety of the 2019 campaign with the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate at Pawtucket. Over 125.1 innings in the International League, Ramirez posted a 4.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 95:43 K:BB.
