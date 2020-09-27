The Mets placed Ramirez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right groin tightness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The injury will sideline Ramirez for the Mets' season finale Sunday against the Nationals, but he should be back to full health by the time spring training rolls around. Ramirez dazzled in a small sample of six appearances in the New York bullpen this season, posting a 0.63 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in 14.1 innings.