The Mets designated Hanhold for assignment Saturday.

Hanhold had a WHIP north of 1.60 and only 36 strikeouts in 48.2 innings at Triple-A Syracuse this season. He was swapped out for lefty Donnie Hart. Hanhold seems like a longshot to be claimed off waivers, though he did average 95.5 mph on his fastball during his time in the majors last year.

More News
Our Latest Stories