Goeddel was taken off the Mets 40-man roster and officially cleared waivers Wednesday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

Goeddel will look for a new home after spending the first seven years of his professional career with the Mets. During the 2017 campaign, he appeared out of the bullpen on 33 occasions, posting a 5.28 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 20 innings.