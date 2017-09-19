Mets' Erik Goeddel: Returns to action
Goeddel (dizziness) logged one-third of an inning in Monday's game in Miami.
This was his first action since Sept. 5, as he had been sidelined with blurred vision and dizziness. He should continue to operate in a mid-leverage role out of the Mets' bullpen over the rest of the season.
More News
-
Mets' Erik Goeddel: Day-to-day, back with team•
-
Mets' Erik Goeddel: Dealing with dizziness•
-
Mets' Erik Goeddel: Returns to majors•
-
Mets' Erik Goeddel: Optioned to minor-league camp•
-
Mets' Erik Goeddel: Pitched through bone spurs in 2016•
-
Mets' Erik Goeddel: Will compete for bullpen role this season•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...