Play

Goeddel (dizziness) logged one-third of an inning in Monday's game in Miami.

This was his first action since Sept. 5, as he had been sidelined with blurred vision and dizziness. He should continue to operate in a mid-leverage role out of the Mets' bullpen over the rest of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast