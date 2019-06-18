Santana could get called up to make a spot start while Noah Syndergaard (hamstring) is on the IL, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The veteran hurler didn't look particularly good in his first start for Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, giving up three runs with a 5:5 K:BB through five innings, but the Mets aren't exactly flush with big-league arms. The team will need to find fill-ins for Syndergaard twice before he's eligible to return as they don't have any off-days that would allow them to juggle their rotation, so while Wilmer Font is considered the top option for Thursday's game, Santana could still be in the picture for a spot start next week -- particularly if Font struggles.