Mets' Ezequiel Carrera: Signed to minor league contract
Carerra signed a minor league deal with the Mets, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports Friday.
Carerra was hitting just .146/.228/.220 in 26 games for Triple-A Gwinnett in the Braves organization before he was released. He hit a respectable .282/.356/.408 in 131 games for Toronto last season. Carerra will report to Triple-A Las Vegas, where he'll have a chance to show he still has some of that form in him.
More News
-
Ezequiel Carrera: Released by Braves organization•
-
Braves' Ezequiel Carrera: Does not make Opening Day roster•
-
Braves' Ezequiel Carrera: Joins Braves•
-
Ezequiel Carrera: Cut loose by Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera: Designated for assignment Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart