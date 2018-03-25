Abad agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mets on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Abad will link up with the Mets just days after being released by the Phillies. The veteran reliever spent his 2017 season with the Red Sox, compiling a 3.30 ERA and 37:14 K:BB over 43.2 innings. He'll report to Mets' minor-league camp and will likely kick off the season with Triple-A Las Vegas. He's a candidate to be promoted for bullpen reinforcement during the regular season.