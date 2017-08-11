Mets' Fernando Salas: Designated for assignment
Salas was designated for assignment Thursday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
With Dominic Smith getting his much-anticipated promotion to the bigs on Friday, the Mets needed to clear room on the 40-man roster. Salas, who has struggled to the tune of a 6.00 ERA over 48 appearances, was the odd-man out and will now be subject to waivers.
