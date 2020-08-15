Alvarez was added Saturday to the team's player pool and then assigned to the Mets' alternate training site, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Although listed as a catcher, Alvarez realistically has the potential to line up at any position on the field for the Mets in the future. He has incredible pop in his bat but needs to work on his defensive assets. He joins fellow top prospects Andres Gimenez and Matthew Allan at the team's training site although a callup to the 28-man big-league roster is not imminent any time soon.