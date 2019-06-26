Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Bangs out two doubles in debut
Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for the GCL Mets on Tuesday.
The 17-year-old Venezuelan got a relatively aggressive assignment for his age but didn't look out of place at all in his professional debut. Alvarez pulled down a $2.7 million deal with the Mets last summer due to his massive raw power and hit tool, but he'll need to put in a lot of work on his defense as he climbs the ladder if he's going to remain behind the plate. His bat has the potential to play at any position on the diamond, however, and the club's No. 16 fantasy prospect could make a big leap in prospect rankings this year if he keeps raking.
