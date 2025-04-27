Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Nationals.
Alvarez belted a two-run shot to right field in the second inning and was responsible for the only runs in Saturday's game. Alvarez made his 2025 debut Friday after missing the start of the season due to a fractured bone in his left hand and is 2-for-8 through two games.
