Alvarez went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Friday's 9-3 win over the Cardinals.

While none of the knocks went for extra bases, it was still a strong performance from Alvarez. The 23-year-old backstop is batting .269 (7-for-26) over six games since returning from surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone with a double, a homer and six RBI.

