Alvarez went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Friday's 9-3 win over the Cardinals.
While none of the knocks went for extra bases, it was still a strong performance from Alvarez. The 23-year-old backstop is batting .269 (7-for-26) over six games since returning from surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone with a double, a homer and six RBI.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Resting Thursday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Resting Sunday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Belts first homer of 2025•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Activated ahead of season debut•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Poised to return Friday•
-
Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Likely continuing rehab assignment•