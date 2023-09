Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 21-year-old backstop took Scott McGough deep in the eighth for his 23rd homer of the season, a couple innings after he'd swiped his second bag of the year. Alvarez has looked fatigued down the stretch and is slashing just .164/.303/.291 over his last 20 games, but he remains a key part of the Mets' youth movement heading into 2024.