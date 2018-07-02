Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Gets $2.7 million from Mets
Alvarez agreed to a $2.7 million deal with the Mets on Monday.
The Venezuelan catcher was ranked as a top-15 prospect from this year's July 2 international signing class by Baseball America (No. 9) and MLB.com (No. 13). In a class with several high-profile catching prospects, Alvarez stands out as the backstop with the most raw power. He also has an emerging hit tool, and has proven capable of hitting the ball consistently to all fields. His stocky 5-foot-11, 220-pound build isn't ideal, and contributes to his shaky defense behind the plate. He has a decent arm, but will really need to improve as a receiver if he is to stick at the position long term.
