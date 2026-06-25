Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Goes yard in both ends of twin bill

Alvarez went 3-for-7 with a walk and two solo home runs across both ends of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

After taking Javier Assad deep in the matinee, Alvarez crushed a Shota Imanaga fastball over the fence in left-center field during the nightcap. The 24-year-old catcher has homered in three straight games, giving him eight on the year. Over 50 plate appearances since returning to the lineup in early June from knee surgery, he's delivered a .319/.360/.574 slash line with four homers and eight RBI.