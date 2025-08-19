The Mets will place Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right thumb injury, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Alvarez injured the thumb during Sunday's win over the Mariners and had been set to undergo an MRI. It's not clear what exactly the MRI revealed, but if Alvarez has ligament damage he would be sidelined for several weeks. Luis Torrens will serve as the Mets' primary catcher while Alvarez is shelved.