Alvarez is hitting second and starting behind the plate versus Colorado on Sunday.

Alvarez has hit near the bottom of the order for the majority of the season, but he's moved up to the second spot for Sunday's series finale against the Rockies. The 21-year-old backstop has swung the bat well as of late, and he went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in the 10-7 loss to Colorado on Saturday. If Alvarez continues to swing a hot stick, its possible he'll earn more opportunities to hit near the top of the lineup on a more consistent basis.