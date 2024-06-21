Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Friday's 11-1 win over the Cubs.

Alvarez opened the second inning with a 420-foot solo home run off Shota Imanaga then walked in the fourth and ninth frames. The homer was Alvarez's first since returning from a thumb injury June 11, and he has eight hits and five RBI during a modest four-game hitting streak. On the season, Alvarez is slashing .271/.319/.400 with two home runs and 15 RBI in 91 plate appearances.