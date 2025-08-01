Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Not in Friday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.
Alvarez has passed the concussion protocol since being struck in the helmet by a foul tip Wednesday, but he'll still be held out of the lineup for Friday's series opener versus San Francisco. Luis Torrens is starting behind the plate and batting eighth for New York.
