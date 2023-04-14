Alvarez is not in the starting lineup Friday at Oakland.
Alvarez has started just two of a possible six games since his promotion from Triple-A Syracuse last week. Tomas Nido is catching and batting ninth for the Mets on Friday night against the Athletics. Daniel Vogelbach is serving as the designated hitter and hitting sixth.
