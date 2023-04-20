Alvarez is not in the lineup Thursday night against the Giants.
Tomas Nido will catch and bat ninth with left-hander Sean Manaea on the mound for San Francisco. Alvarez has started just five of a possible 13 games since his promotion from Triple-A Syracuse on April 7.
