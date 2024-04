Alvarez went 1-for--4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

The 22-year-old doesn't run much, but he's never been caught stealing in the majors, going 3-for-3 in 143 MLB games. Alvarez is struggling to get going at the plate, slashing .241/.293/.370 through 15 games with a homer, a steal, seven runs and eight RBI, but he remains locked in as the Mets' near-everyday catcher.