Alvarez is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez had been behind the dish for three of the Mets' last four games, but he'll sit out the first half of the twin bill while Tomas Nido gets a turn to catch starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi. Expect Alvarez to re-enter the lineup for the second game to form a battery with Max Scherzer.