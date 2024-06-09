Alvarez (thumb) resumed his rehab assignment Sunday with High-A Brooklyn, starting at catcher while going 0-for-5 in a 7-6 loss to Aberdeen.

After going 3-for-14 with a home run and three walks across the first five games of his rehab assignment, Alvarez had been out of the Brooklyn lineup for each of the previous three days while tending to a family matter in his native Venezuela. He rejoined Brooklyn for its final game of the week, and though he came up empty at the plate, getting additional at-bats under his belt is the more pressing concern for Alvarez as he looks to prove he's made a full recovery from the left thumb surgery he underwent in late April. If the Mets are comfortable with Alvarez's health coming out of Sunday's contest, he could be activated from the 10-day injured list for the start of the big club's series with the Marlins that begins Tuesday.