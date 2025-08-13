Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 13-5 win over Atlanta.

It was the first multi-homer game of the season for Alvarez, who matched a season high in hits and set a season most in RBI in the process. After being demoted to the minor leagues for about a month of action, the slugging backstop seems to have discovered a rhythm at the dish. Alvarez is slashing .304/.418/.630 with eight extra-base hits and eight RBI covering his last 55 plate appearances (16 games), so he's worth considering in deeper fantasy leagues and two-catcher formats.