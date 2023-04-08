Manager Buck Showalter said Alvarez, who isn't in the lineup Saturday versus the Marlins, will start Sunday's series finale, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Alvarez was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday but has been limited to bench duties in his first two games with the big club. The 21-year-old is poised to see significant playing time between catcher and designated hitter with Omar Narvaez (calf) set to be sidelined for the next two-plus months. Tomas Nido is working behind the plate again Saturday.