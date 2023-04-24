Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Giants.
His sixth-inning shot off Tyler Rogers tied the game at 4-4, but the Mets eventually came up short. The homer was Alvarez's first in eight games since his promotion, and the 21-year-old has begun to alternate starts behind the dish with Tomas Nido. Alvarez is batting just .148 (4-for-27) in the majors this year with a 0:9 BB:K, but with more consistent playing time, he could heat up -- three of his four hits have come in his last three starts.
