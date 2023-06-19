Lindor went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

The shortstop missed his first start of the year Saturday after the birth of his second child, a healthy baby girl, early that morning. Sunday, Lindor returned to the starting nine and got the Mets on the board in the first frame by crushing a Matthew Liberatore fastball deep to left field. Lindor appears to be close to breaking out of his season-long malaise -- over his last 11 games he's batting just .212 (7-for-33), but that comes with two doubles, three homers, three steals and a 7:7 BB:K. The window for buying low on the 29-year-old could close soon.