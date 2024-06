Lindor went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

The shortstop produced his fourth multi-hit performance in the last seven games as he continues to heat up. Lindor has hit safely in 14 of the last 15 contests, slashing .359/.406/.594 over that stretch with three homers, three steals, seven runs and nine RBI.