Lindor went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins.

The shortstop is notorious for having slow starts at the plate, and 2025 has been no exception so far as Lindor went 0-for-11 in his first three appearances. Tuesday's steal was also his first of the campaign after he swiped 60 in 68 attempts over the prior two seasons combined. There's little concern with Lindor's long-term production, but his history suggests he won't begin to warm up until the weather does -- his .741 career OPS in March/April is his lowest in any month, with an .886 OPS in July being his high-water mark.