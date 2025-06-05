Lindor is considered day-to-day after being diagnosed with a fractured right pinkie toe, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Lindor suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch in the first inning of Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Dodgers. He wasn't forced out of that game and will attempt to play through the fracture, although he is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest. The Mets will have Luisangel Acuna start at shortstop in the series finale in Los Angeles.