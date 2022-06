Lindor went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Friday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

The shortstop connected on a solo shot off Sandy Alcantara in the first inning before providing the game-winning hit with a bases-loaded double in the sixth. Lindor is hitting only .212 (17-for-80) in June, but he's still been somewhat productive with four homers, a steal, seven runs and 14 RBI through 20 games.