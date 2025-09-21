Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo homer during the Mets' 3-2 loss to the Nationals on Sunday.

Lindor reduced the deficit to one run in the sixth frame with a solo shot off Jake Irvin. It was Lindor's 28th homer of 2025 and is two away from logging 30 home runs for a third consecutive season. He is in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak, and over that span he has gone 13-for-39 (.333) with three steals, 13 runs, two homers and three RBI.