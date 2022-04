Lindor went 2-for-3 with two homers, two walks, three RBI, three runs scored and a steal in Friday's 10-3 win against Arizona.

Lindor hit a two-run homer to chase Zach Davies from the game in the fifth inning and added a solo shot off Caleb Smith in the eighth. He's been on a tear through his first eight games, hitting .296/.457/.704 with three homers, two steals and more walks (seven) than strikeouts (five).