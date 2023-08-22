Lindor went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 10-4 victory over Atlanta.

Lindor remained locked in at the plate Monday, extending his hitting streak to eight games with a fifth inning single and later adding a three-run homer to extend New York's lead to 10-4 in the sixth. The 29-year-old switch hitter registered three batted balls with exit velocities over 100 mph, including a flyout to the center field fence in the first inning. During Lindor's hitting streak, he's batting .400 (14-for-35) with one home run, eight RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases.