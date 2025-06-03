Lindor went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base in a 4-2 extra-inning win against the Dodgers on Monday.

Lindor slugged Dustin May's second pitch the game 417 feet to right field for a leadoff homer. He added a run-scoring single in the 10th inning to provide what ended up being the winning run. Lindor also swiped his 11th bag in the contest, marking the third time this season he's homered and stolen a base in the same game. With 14 long balls and 11 thefts on the campaign, Lindor is one of 12 major-leaguers to reach double digits in both categories so far.