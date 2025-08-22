Lindor went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-3 loss to Washington.

Lindor's incredible run continued, as he ran his hitting streak up to nine games and logged multiple knocks for the sixth time during that period. The All-Star shortstop has four homers, four doubles and two stolen bases over these last nine outings as well. Since the start of August, Lindor is batting a torrid .356 with five long balls, six doubles and 13 RBI covering 73 at-bats.